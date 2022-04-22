ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.
ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
