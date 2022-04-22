ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.