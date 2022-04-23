$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.
Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 69,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
Reservoir Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reservoir Media (RSVR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.