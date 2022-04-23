$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $271,636.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 9,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $68,402.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth about $4,269,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RSVR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. 69,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

