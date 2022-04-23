-$0.18 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $180,183 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cryoport by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. 737,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.