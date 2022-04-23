-$0.19 EPS Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 726.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

ONCT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 232,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $49.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.89.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

