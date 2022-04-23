-$0.19 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 64,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.71. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

