$0.28 EPS Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.35. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 457,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

