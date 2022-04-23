$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.43. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $42.25. 923,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

