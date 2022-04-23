$0.41 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $10.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $128.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,604,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,129. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

