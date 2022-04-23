-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the highest is ($0.03). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($3.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

NYSE:H traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.81. The company had a trading volume of 639,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,179. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in H. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

