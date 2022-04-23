-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($2.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $102,098.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 465,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

