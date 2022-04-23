$1.05 EPS Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.12. ON Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ONGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

ON traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.78. 5,452,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,910. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

