-$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIRM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ:MIRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 108,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,963. The company has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.40. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

