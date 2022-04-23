$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Analysts expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $5.45 on Friday, hitting $222.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,274. CME Group has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

