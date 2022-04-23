$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

NYSE:TSE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 371,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.41. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $963,183.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,945.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $577,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 67.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

