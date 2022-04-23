$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AMETEK by 25.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $41,258,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,463. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.