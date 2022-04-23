$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,346.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $14.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.16.

Shares of OXY traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,816,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,597,580. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after purchasing an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.