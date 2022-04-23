10,908 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,626,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,122,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.38. 68,370,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,208,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.24. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

