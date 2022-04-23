$13.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) will report $13.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.21 billion and the lowest is $12.99 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $50.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.02 billion to $51.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $56.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.66 billion to $57.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFGC. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 971,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 262,531 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 53.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

