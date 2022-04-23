$151.68 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will announce $151.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.72 million. Immatics posted sales of $8.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $184.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.57 million to $189.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $40.39 million, with estimates ranging from $39.13 million to $41.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. 68,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,734. Immatics has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the third quarter valued at $10,401,000. 35.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

