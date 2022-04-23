16,976 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,955,000 after buying an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,364,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,496,000 after buying an additional 309,333 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,547,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,988,000 after buying an additional 657,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90,552 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLF traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 677,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,129. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.5191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

