$17.12 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.53 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $68.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.38 billion to $69.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $70.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $66.57 billion to $72.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,695. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

