$170.33 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) to announce $170.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $183.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $96.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $770.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.10 million to $909.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $757.67 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $968.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 513,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,228. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

