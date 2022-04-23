$177.93 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $186.70 million. Eastern Bankshares posted sales of $155.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $718.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.84 million to $740.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $795.39 million, with estimates ranging from $761.16 million to $825.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of EBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,593. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.87. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

