$183.44 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $183.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full-year sales of $730.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $699.60 million to $761.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $753.92 million, with estimates ranging from $704.90 million to $802.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,255. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

