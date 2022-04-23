1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%.

SRCE traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.96. 50,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Source by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 1st Source by 101.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in 1st Source by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

