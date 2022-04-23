$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Dover reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

NYSE DOV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,108. Dover has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.40. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

