$2.36 EPS Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Atmos Energy reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after purchasing an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.70. The company had a trading volume of 844,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,609. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

