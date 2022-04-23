213 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

