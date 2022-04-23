$218.44 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) will report $218.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.15 million. Criteo posted sales of $213.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $979.63 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 332,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,999. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Criteo has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Criteo by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

