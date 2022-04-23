2,200 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $268.52. 627,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,523. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $256.81 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.