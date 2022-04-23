25,052 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned about 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.21. 252,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,453. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18.

