259 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE opened at $101.96 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.

