282 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.41. 3,621,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,310. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.46 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.05.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.