2,996 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.