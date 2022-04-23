302 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $83,136.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.63. 181,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,796. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $245.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

