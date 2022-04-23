$340.38 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) to report $340.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $341.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.10 million. Wix.com posted sales of $304.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 1,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WIX traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $82.98. 538,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,738. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $135.20.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

