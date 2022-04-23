3,953 Shares in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Acquired by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $36.71 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $70.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

