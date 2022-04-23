4,061 Shares in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 104,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 613,712 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period.
Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.
