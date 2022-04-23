$41.96 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.33 million to $42.58 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $31.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $182.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.09 million to $184.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $211.80 million, with estimates ranging from $205.52 million to $218.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 357,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.