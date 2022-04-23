$42.70 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) will post $42.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $178.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.20 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

SOHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.