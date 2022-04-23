$420.45 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to post $420.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $420.76 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 316,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,397,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,097,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

