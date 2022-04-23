4,239 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 475,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 814,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

