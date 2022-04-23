4,465 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,231,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.