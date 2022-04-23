4,465 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.98. 1,231,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,468. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%.

