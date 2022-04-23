475 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $16.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $520.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,527. The company has a market cap of $490.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.41 and a 200 day moving average of $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

