$476.67 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will announce $476.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the highest is $486.80 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 2,321,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,914,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.