$5.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will report $5.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.29 billion and the highest is $5.61 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $21.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $23.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded down $7.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,734. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $126.65 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

