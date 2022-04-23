5,115 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter.
GNR traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. 629,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,630. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05.
