5,511 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,027,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

