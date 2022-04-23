$565.00 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) to post sales of $565.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $593.57 million and the lowest is $539.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $597.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

CW traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.11. 196,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

