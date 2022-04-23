$582.57 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $582.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $603.43 million. Kirby reported sales of $496.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,495. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,298,000 after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after buying an additional 74,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,494,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 512,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

